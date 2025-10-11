Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 11 (ANI): A single-member inquiry commission, constituted by the Uttarakhand government to investigate alleged irregularities in the competitive examination conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) on September 21, 2025, submitted its interim report to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday. The commission is headed by Justice (Retd.) UC Dhyani.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the commission has commendably submitted the report within a short timeframe, after conducting extensive public hearings and gathering suggestions from candidates and concerned parties, according to CMO.

Also Read | 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' Defamation Case: Sameer Wankhede Claims Women in His Family Getting Hate Messages From Pakistan, UAE and Bangladesh, Ex-NCB Officer Lashes Out at Aryan Khan (Watch Video).

He said the state government will review the report and take decisions in the interest of the candidates. He further informed that a recommendation for a CBI probe has already been made to ensure complete fairness in the matter.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that the government is fully committed to maintaining the integrity, transparency, and credibility of recruitment examinations. He added that, going forward, every effort will be made to ensure that no irregularities occur in any recruitment process, so that candidates and their families can retain full confidence in the state's examination system.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: Odisha Student Gang-Raped Outside Private Medical College in Durgapur, Accused at Large.

Earlier, Dhami addressed the recent UKSSSC exam paper leak incident, assuring that his government had acted promptly to maintain fairness and transparency in the recruitment process.

According to the CMO, CM Dhami stated that as soon as the matter came to light, the authorities arrested the accused and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the entire examination process.

"We are committed to ensuring that the youth of Uttarakhand do not face injustice," the Chief Minister stated.

Taking aim at the opposition, Dhami accused rival parties of politicising the issue.

"The opposition tried to use the issue politically by making students a shield and attempting to create unrest in the state. Those who once questioned CBI and ED investigations are now demanding a CBI inquiry in this matter to derive political mileage," he said.

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) graduate-level competitive examination 2025 has come under intense scrutiny following allegations of malpractice, prompting the state government to launch a judicially supervised probe. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)