New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) INS Dronacharya, the premier gunnery school of the Indian Navy, will receive the prestigious President's Colour on Thursday in recognition of its commendable services.

President Droupadi Murmu will confer the award, according to the defence ministry.

The award is considered the highest honour that the President, who is also the Supreme Commander of the three services, bestows on a unit for its exceptional service to the nation.

"INS Dronacharya, the gunnery school of the Indian Navy, is being awarded the prestigious President's Colour on March 16 by President of India, Droupadi Murmu," the ministry said in a statement.

Located in Kochi, INS Dronacharya is entrusted with the training of officers and sailors of the Navy, Coast Guard and friendly foreign maritime forces on all aspects of gunnery and missile warfare.

Training of officers and sailors to deliver ordnance on target effectively is the core focus of INS Dronacharya.

INS Dronacharya was designated as the Centre for Excellence in gunnery and missile warfare in 2004.

"The unit is affiliated with the Indian Army School of Artillery in the spirit of jointmanship. The alumni of the institution have distinguished themselves in war and peace through exemplary acts of courage, unwavering commitment and impeccable professionalism," the ministry said in a statement.

It said alumni of INS Dronacharya include one Mahavir Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Yudh Seva Medal, five Veer Chakra and seven Shaurya Chakra awardees.

"The Gunnery School has evolved over a period of time to become an institution of international repute providing training on all facets of gunnery and missile warfare," the ministry said.

The ceremonial parade for the presentation of colours would be reviewed by the President.

The governor and chief minister of Kerala will also be present on the occasion.

