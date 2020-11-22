Pune, Nov 22 (PTI) Vice Admiral A K Chawla has appealed to various stake-holders to collaborate with the Navy through strategic programmes such as 'Make-in-India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' to ensure better designs for quieter ships.

The vice admiral, who is flag officer commanding-in- chief, Southern Naval Command, made this appeal during a webinar on the subject of 'Management of Structure Borne Noise' conducted by INS Shivaji on Saturday, a defence release said.

Also Read | Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch; Specifications Leaked.

INS Shivaji is a Naval station located in Lonavala in Pune district. It houses the Naval College of Engineering which trains officers of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

During his address, vice admiral Chawla emphasised the need for the maintenance of platform to near-design conditions to ensure optimal acoustic signatures of ships and submarines, the release said.

Also Read | Ghulam Nabi Azad Reiterates Demand For Internal Elections in Congress, Gives Clean Chit to Gandhis Due to COVID-19.

He urged the industry, academia and ship-building industry to seamlessly collaborate with the Indian Navy through Union government's strategic programmes like 'Make- in-India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' to ensure better designs for quieter ships.

The webinar was organised under the aegis of the Distinguished Chair, Centre of Excellence (Marine Engineering).

More than 300 participants comprising flag officers, senior Naval officers, veteran officers and officers from all branches of the Navy participated in the programme, the release said.

Papers on various aspects including measurement, prediction and mitigation of 'Structure Borne Noise' were delivered by subject matter experts.

Vice Admiral SR Sarma, Chief of Materiel, emphasised on the life cycle maintenance of machinery onboard ships and submarines, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)