New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) For the first time, India's indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Saturday berthed at the strategically key Karwar naval base.

The Indian Navy described the docking of the aircraft carrier at the base as a "landmark" in the context of ship-berthing capacity at the newly-built facility.

Also Read | Bihar: Undertrial Prisoner Ties Knot With Girlfriend Inside Sitamarhi District Court Premises.

"In a first of it's kind for the Indian Navy, this berthing of INS Vikrant at the new aircraft carrier pier with a two-deck configuration providing enhanced ship support facilities is a substantial infrastructural feat," a Navy spokesperson said.

In September last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned India's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant that made the country part of an elite group of nations capable of manufacturing aircraft carriers above 40,000 tonnes category.

Also Read | 'No Era for War': Quad Resonates With India's Stance of Non-Belligerence in Russian-Ukraine Conflict.

The Navy had said the aircraft carrier would be able to play a role in ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Indian Navy is expanding the strategically crucial naval base in Karnataka's Karwar as part of project 'Seabird'.

Once the base is fully operational, it will be one of the largest naval bases in Asia. http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you" Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)