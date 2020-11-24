Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that instead of answering questions of people, government agencies are being used against political opponents.

Pawar's response came regarding the raids by officials of the Enforcement Directorate at the residence and office of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in Thane.

"Instead of answering questions of people, government agencies are being used against political opponents. This is not suitable. Our government has completed a year so they know now that they can't come to power here. So they are using power they have in the Centre." NCP chief Pawar said.

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided the office and residence of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, during which they also detained his son Vihang Sarnaik, in connection with an alleged money laundering case. (ANI)

