Dantewada (Chhatisgarh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Residents of Pahunhar village in a Maoist-affected area across the Indravati river had earlier put up black flags on Republic Day, but this year they hoisted the tricolor.

The entire area across the Indravati river is the hotbed of Maoism. The people living in this part of Dantewada have been deprived of the fruits of government's schemes and the village sarpanch lost his life when he took initiatives for development.

Speaking to ANI, Abhishek Pallav, Superintendent of Police (SP), Dantewada, said, "Maoists have always hoisted black flags in presence of the villagers on Republic Day and Independence Day in this village. But not this year."

In an encouraging gesture, the administration decided to let the national flag be hoisted by the late Sarpanch's son, Kesav Kashyap. The village echoed with patriotic songs and the SP distributed study materials to children and essential items to the villagers.

The people of Dantewada district have always been seen taking out rallies in protest against police camps, road and bridge construction under pressure from Maoist outfits. This year, the villagers took out a 2-3 km-long rally holding national flags in their hands. This was the first time a rally like this has been held in the Naxal belt.

Pallav said, "This is the changing face of Dantewada. A bridge is being constructed joining this village to the urban, more developed areas. The people are jubilant about these changes." (ANI)

