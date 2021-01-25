Jaipur, Jan 25 (PTI) The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested an inspector of an insurance company in Jaipur for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, officials said.

Mukesh Pareek of The Oriental Insurance Limited had demanded Rs 4 lakh to make a report and pass the claim amount for a car accident from a complainant, an ACB official said.

The complaint was verified following which Pareek was arrested today taking Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

