Chennai, May 7 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government will introduce an integrated mobile app for the benefit of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) and competitive exam aspirants, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, State Finance and Human Resources Management Minister, informed the Assembly on Saturday.

Apart from featuring important announcements, the app will provide information on syllabus, verification of certificates, interviews, and results, the Minister said.

It will provide information on TNPSC recruitment, Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Medical Services Recruitment Board and Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC), he said while winding up a debate on the demand for grants for his department.

"About Rs 20 lakh will be allotted for this initiative," Thiaga Rajan said.

He said feasibility studies will be taken up for the Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase-II extension of corridor-3 from Siruseri to Kelambakkam and from Kelambakkam to Kelambakkam bus terminal via Mambakkam and Vandalur, extension of corridor-4 from Poonamallee bypass to Sriperumbudur and extension of corridor-5 from Thirumangalam to Avadi.

The urban transport systems in Chennai will be integrated by taking over the operation and maintenance of Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) from Southern Railway by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), he said.

Also, a feasibility study will be conducted on introducing air-conditioned coaches in Chennai sub-urban railway system particularly from Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu in collaboration with the Southern Railway, the Minister announced.

As part of an initiative to ensure effective utilisation of public money and plans to make the audit system more robust and effective, the Integrated Financial and Human Resources Management System (IFHRMS) and Treasury System will be strengthened. This will facilitate tracking fund flow to other departments and agencies, strengthen audit system besides increase accountability and productivity, he said.

