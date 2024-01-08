Srinagar, Jan 8 (PTI) Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V K Birdi on Monday reviewed the security situation in the valley at a high-level meeting of officers from various security agencies.

During the meeting, Birdi directed the officers to intensify anti-terrorist operations and take stringent action against individuals or organisations supporting anti-national activities, a police spokesman said.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: 500 Women Students of of Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa Accuse Professor of Sexual Harassment.

The IGP Kashmir also asked them to enhance joint patrolling especially during the night hours to prevent any terrorist movement.

"In order to enhance and evaluate security measures across the valley, IGP Kashmir V K Birdi today conducted a comprehensive security review meeting at Police Control Room Kashmir," the spokesman said.

Also Read | Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: PM Narendra Modi Says VBSY Has Reached 11 Crore People Throughout India in Last 50 Days (Watch Video).

He said the meeting was attended by officers from the J-K Police, Army, CRPF, BSF, CISF and Intelligence Bureau.

During the meeting, the participating officers briefed Birdi about the overall security scenario and the security measures being taken to counter the challenges, the spokesman said.

He said the discussions encompassed various facets, including intelligence gathering, threat assessments, emergency response protocols in view of VIP visits and upcoming events like R-Day functions.

The IGP Kashmir actively engaged with the officers, delving into discussions about initiatives aimed at maintaining law and order as well as anti-terrorist operations within the valley.

Highlighting the importance of coordination among different forces on the ground, Birdi stressed upon strengthening collaboration between different law enforcement agencies for seamless information sharing and joint operations besides, exploring innovative technologies to augment existing security infrastructure and response capabilities.

During the meeting, the IGP Kashmir emphasized the importance of precision and coordination, outlining strategic measures to address potential challenges and uphold the highest standards of security.

Birdi expressed confidence in the preparedness of the security forces and assured the public of their commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment, besides stressed the importance of community support in maintaining peace and security in the valley.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)