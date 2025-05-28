India News | Inter-ministerial Committee Meeting Held to Strategise Preparations for International Yoga Day

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav on Wednesday emphasized the importance of a whole-of-the-government approach in realizing the prime minister's vision of taking yoga to every citizen.

"The International Day of Yoga is not just a celebration - it is a movement that unites ministries, institutions, and citizens in a shared commitment to holistic health," he said.

In the run-up to the celebration of 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY), an inter-ministerial committee (IMC) meeting was held on Wednesday here to discuss and strategise preparations.

Reflecting the government's commitment to a whole-of-government approach, the meeting brought together senior officials from key ministries, Ayush institutions, and stakeholder departments to ensure wide participation and impactful outreach for this global celebration of wellnes, an Ayush ministry statement said.

Jadhav highlighted the momentum generated through over 250 events held across India and abroad and called for intensified efforts in the final phase of preparations. He shared that since March 13, a series of daily countdown events - ?76 so far - have been conducted, reflecting enthusiastic participation from various countries in the lead-up to IDY 2025.

Referring to the recent Group of Ministers' meeting chaired by the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, he noted the strategic guidance provided for the concluding stages of preparations.

Jadhav also expressed gratitude to yoga gurus for their pivotal role in formulating the common yoga protocol and urged all departments to ensure widespread participation in Yoga Sangam, the statement stated.

In his welcome address, Ayush ministry Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha noted that IDY has become one of the largest global movements, with an estimated 24 crore individuals participating last year across India alone.

He further announced that the ministry is targeting an even larger engagement this year under the flagship event Yoga Sangam, wherein over 1 lakh yoga events will be held simultaneously on June 21, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the national celebration from Visakhapatnam.

Kotecha also emphasised that IDY should not be viewed as a single-day observance but as an essential part of the global wellness movement.

Highlighting Modi's recent address at the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva, he reiterated India's call for global participation in IDY 2025.

He also spoke about the 10 curated signature events representing key sectors, aligned with the IDY 2025 theme - ?"Yoga for One Earth, One Health" - which resonates with the WHO's theme of "One World, One Health."

Kotecha called for collective action from yoga gurus, Ayush institutions, and government bodies to make IDY 2025 a truly transformative experience.

