New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Shareholders of InterGlobe Aviation have approved the appointment of three directors and re-appointment of Anil Parashar as a director.

At the annual general meeting of the company, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, gave their nod for the appointment of Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Birender Singh Dhanoa and former Shell India chairman Vikram Singh Mehta as independent directors.

Former Sebi chief Meleveetil Damodaran has been appointed as a non-independent non-executive director while Anil Parashar has been re-appointed as a director, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

In the three months ended June 2022, the company posted a loss of Rs 1,064 crore.

