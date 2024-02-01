Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the interim budget 2024-25 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will fulfil the aspirations of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Earlier today, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget 2024 and expressed hope that the good policies and the work done by the Central government will help the BJP return to power for the third consecutive time in a row.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, the Union Finance Minister said in her budget speech, "Our young country has high aspirations, pride in its present and hope and confidence for a bright future. We expect that our government, based on its stupendous work, will be blessed again by the people with a resounding mandate."

"The interim budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamanji will fulfil the aspirations of 'Viksit Bharat'. In this budget, she has tendered several welfare projects for the poor and middle-class people. One of the welfare projects includes establishing solar rooftops, which will provide free electricity up to 300 units to our citizens. Schemes that include the provision of houses to people residing in slums or huts will also be implemented," Fadnavis said in a video message.

"For the women of the country, the government is planning to implement the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme. Also, I believe that the way the self-help groups in our country provide authority to women is very significant," said the Maharashtra Deputy CM.

"For the youth of the country, plans to procure interest-free loans worth up to Rs 1,000 crores will boost innovation and start-ups in our country. Schemes like 'Kisan Sampada' will benefit the farmers on a large scale. Further, investments in infrastructure will bring us closer to our aim of 'Viksit Bharat'," he added.

Devendra Fadnavis further extended greetings to the finance minister, saying, "I would also like to extend greetings to Finance Minister Sitharaman ji for having said that the full budget will set the roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat'." (ANI)

