Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): Banaras Hindu University's Department of Genetics and Plant Breeding in the Institute of Agricultural Sciences in collaboration with the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), Philippines, is set to host the 'International Conference on Climate Resilient Agriculture for Sustainable Development, Innovations and Solutions' (ICCRA2026) from February 5 to 7 this year.

This conference aims to attract global attention to highlight the challenges posed by climate change and explore innovations, technologies and policy solutions in agriculture.

The convenor of conference and Head Department of Genetics and Plant Breeding Shravan Kumar Singh and the Organising Secretary J. Jorben said that around more than 500 participants including leading Scientist, Academicians, Policy makers, Industries Experts, Research Scholars and progressive Farmers from 23 states of India and other countries like USA, Mexico, Philippines, Serbia, Nepal, etc. are expected to attend.

The deliberation will cover topics such as climate smart agriculture, Sustainable crop production, Genomics and Breeding innovations, Artificial Intelligence and machine learning applications in farming, Natural Resource Management and Agriculture entrepreneurship.

BHU Vice Chancellor Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, the conference's Chief Patron, conveyed his best wishes for its success. Director of the Institute, Prof UP Singh, termed it a timely initiative that would significantly contribute to addressing climate change in agriculture. Senior scientist Dr. Swati Nayak and her team at IRRI Philippines are helping with the grand success.

According to the Organizers the Conference will help shape future agricultural strategies at national and international levels. They expressed confidence that the event will emerge as a milestone in advancing climate-resilient agriculture globally. (ANI)

