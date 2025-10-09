New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): A delegation comprising approximately 30 representatives from various countries, including the Maldives and Nepal, visited the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, specifically the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civic Centre.

According to the release, this visit was part of a study tour organised in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA).

The delegation met with the Mayor of Delhi, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, to gain insights into Municipal governance and solid waste management practices implemented by the MCD.

During the interaction, Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav, Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee Sunder Singh, MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar, and other senior officials were also present, as stated in the release.

Welcoming the delegation, Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh expressed his pleasure at hosting the international representatives.

"It is a matter of great pride for us to welcome such a distinguished group of delegates from across the globe," he said.

Highlighting the role of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Mayor stated, "MCD is one of the largest urban local bodies in Asia, serving a population of nearly 20 million. We are committed to making municipal governance more transparent and effective through sustainable development, public participation, and innovation. Solid waste management remains a key challenge, and we have implemented several initiatives, including source segregation of waste, scientific landfill management, waste-to-energy conversion, and active community engagement."

He added, "We hope that this visit will provide you with valuable insights into our systems and initiatives. At the same time, we look forward to learning from the best practices of your respective countries."

Senior MCD officials briefed the delegation on town planning, the Master Plan of Delhi, and the online process for building plan sanctions. Furthermore, officials provided a detailed overview of solid waste management, including waste generation, primary and secondary segregation, transportation, and final disposal mechanisms, as well as the unique challenges faced by Delhi, a landlocked megacity, in managing urban waste. (ANI)

