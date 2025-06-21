Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini on Saturday participated in the yoga session held in Mathura on occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day.

Speaking to the media, the BJP MP stated that yoga was essential to keep the human body fit.

"Everybody should do yoga. Yoga is important for our lives, and it is very important to keep the body fit. I always do it. I have a slight knee problem, and I am not able to do some asanas perfectly, but I do Yoga," Malini said speaking to the media.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also participated as the Chief Guest in the yoga session held in Leh.

Speaking at the session, Meghwal stated that yoga was essential in daily life to stay healthy.

"What we have learnt here - the message that we should do Yoga every day so that we stay healthy. We are departing with this message...Yoga is needed in our daily lives..." Meghwal said, speaking to the media.

In a post on social media X, Meghwal extended his wishes and stated that Yoga had been adopted by the world due to it's miraculous benefits.

"Happy International Yoga Day. Let us all build a healthy nation by making yoga a regular part of our lives.

Yoga has been a part of Indian culture and lifestyle for centuries. Seeing its miraculous benefits, the whole world has adopted it today," the post read.

The theme for the 11th International Yoga Day, 2025, is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health", which echoes India's vision of global wellness.

The theme reflects the integrated vision of well-being. It emphasises the interconnectedness of human and planetary health, drawing from the Indian ethos of "Sarve Santu Niramaya" (May all be free from disease).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated in the celebrations that took place in the scenic backdrop of the Visakhapatnam coastline, along with the Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebrations.

He hailed yoga as a gift "beyond age" that transcended all boundaries and united humanity in "health and harmony."

The Prime Minister praised the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh government and extended his appreciation to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for hosting the event in Visakhapatnam. He lauded their leadership as "inspiring" and described the state's initiative to promote yoga as "commendable.

"Yoga is for everyone beyond boundaries, beyond backgrounds, beyond age or physical ability. It is a universal gift that unites humanity in health, harmony, and consciousness. Friends, I am truly delighted that we are gathered here in Visakhapatnam, a city that beautifully blends nature with progress. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chandrababu Naidu Garu and Pawan Kalyan for hosting such a wonderful event under your inspiring leadership. It is commendable that the state of Andhra Pradesh has taken this meaningful initiative to promote yoga," said PM Modi while addressing the gathering. (ANI)

