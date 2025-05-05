Lucknow, May 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday said that International Yoga Day is no longer just a symbolic occasion but it has evolved into a "global mass movement".

She made this remark while chairing a key online meeting to review preparations for International Yoga Day 2025. Vice-chancellors and senior officials from all state universities joined the session virtually.

According to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, the governor said, "International Yoga Day has become a global movement that promotes a healthy lifestyle, mental well-being, social harmony, and environmental awareness."

She directed universities to ensure mass yoga sessions on June 21 across all campuses and affiliated colleges so that maximum students, teachers, and staff members can benefit.

Highlighting this year's theme? 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', the governor said it strengthens the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) and calls for adopting yoga as a way of life for the well-being of humanity.

Governor Patel instructed that yoga programmes held from June 1 to June 21, 2025, should reflect creativity, collective spirit, and inclusivity. She emphasised integrating yoga with cleanliness and music, documenting these efforts to compile them into a publication.

She also directed the newly established Sports University to engage Anganwadi children, primary school students, and university students in yoga through sports to increase participation and interest.

The Governor encouraged universities to organise cycling and walking rallies. She asked institutions to set inspiring examples by having faculty members, female staff, and nursing personnel perform yoga at public venues in uniform, while also involving members of the industrial sector.

