Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): Ahead of the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21, the Visakhapatnam City Police imposed traffic and drone restrictions, where around 5 lakh people were expected to participate.

The city authorities put in place elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the event on June 21.

Confirming the scale of the event, City Police Commissioner Sanka Batra Bagchi said, "Five lakh people will participate in the World Yoga Day celebration. We are making arrangements accordingly."

As part of the preparations, the police enforced vehicle movement restrictions on key routes, especially near the Beach Road area, from June 20 afternoon till the evening of June 21.

"There are traffic restrictions in Visakhapatnam from today till the evening of the 21st. There will be restrictions on the movement of vehicles on Beach Road from NTR Circle to Park Hotel," the commissioner said.

He also advised residents to use alternative routes and added, "City residents should use alternative routes on Beach Road. There will be restrictions on the movement of vehicles from Park Hotel to Bhimili Beach."

Special routes were designated for buses coming from nearby districts. "Buses coming from Vizianagaram for the celebration should come towards Boyapalem. Buses coming from the Alluri district for the celebration should come from Vepagunta," the police announced.

Heavy vehicles were barred from entering specific stretches: "From 20 noon to 21 night, heavy vehicles from Srikakulam should not come towards Thagarapu Valasa-Anandapuram. From Anakapalle to Anandapuram, you have to go towards Srikakulam," police said.

A police deployment of 9,500 personnel was arranged to maintain order during the large-scale event. The commissioner confirmed, "About 9500 police personnel will be on duty."

Authorities also banned the use of drones in specific zones to avoid any security concerns. "No drones of any kind should be flown on the 20th and 21st of this month," the police stated.

The ban applied within a 5-kilometer radius of sensitive locations including INS Chola, Andhra University grounds, Kali Mata temple, and INS Kalinga.

As India prepares to mark a decade of the International Day of Yoga (IDY), the city of Visakhapatnam, chosen as the national host for the 11th edition, witnessed a comprehensive field visit and high-level review meeting by senior officials from the Ministry of Ayush and the Government of Andhra Pradesh, said a statement.

As June 21 approaches, Visakhapatnam stands ready to showcase how yoga can bridge communities, enhance well-being, and reflect India's commitment to "Yoga for One Earth, One Health." (ANI)

