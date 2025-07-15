India News | Internet Restored in Haryana's Nuh

Gurugram, Jul 14 (PTI) Nuh Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena Monday said internet and SMS services have been restored in the district.

The Haryana government had on Sunday ordered the suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in view of Braj mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, which was marred by violence last year.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Ushers In AI Era; Adopts Multilingual Access, Digital Attendance, Real-Time Transcriptions To Modernise Parliamentary Operations.

The suspension was in implementation from 9 pm on July 13 to 9 pm on July 14.

After peaceful conclusion of the yatra, the internet services restored, an official statement said.

Also Read | Donald Trump Threatens 100% Secondary Tariffs on Countries Buying Oil, Gas and Uranium From Russia; India Could Be Collateral Victim.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)