Ahmedabad, Sep 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that although internet serves as an important source of information, it cannot replace books.

In his video-recorded message played at the inauguration of 'Kalamano Carnival' book fair organised by Navbharat Sahitya Mandir here, Modi also said that in today's rapidly changing world, it was extremely important to nurture the habit of reading books - be it printed or digital.

"Our forefathers insisted that one should study the scriptures, texts and books again and again so that knowledge remains effective and useful. In today's age, people think that they can always take the help of internet. Technology is undoubtedly an important source of information for us, but it is not the way to replace books and learning through books," Modi said.

"When information is in our mind, the brain processes that information deeply, which creates new dimensions. This opens up a way for new research and innovation. Books become our best friend in this," the prime minister added.

Modi said the book fair is taking place during the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and reviving the history of our freedom struggle is one of the key facets of Amrit Mahotsav.

"We are bringing the glory of the forgotten chapters of the freedom struggle before the country. Events like 'Kalamano Carnival' can give impetus to this campaign in the country," the prime minister said.

Importance should be given to books related to the freedom struggle and such writers should be provided with a strong platform, he added.

Recalling that the Gujarat government had started the 'Vanche Gujarat' campaign when he was the chief minister of the state, Modi said activities like 'Kalamano Carnival' are taking that resolve forward.

"The history of Gujarat has been very rich in terms of books, authors, literary creation. I would like that such book fairs reach the people in every corner of Gujarat, especially the youth so that they get to know about the rich history and get inspired," he said.

The PM acknowledged that the book fair provides a platform for new and young writers, and also helping in expanding the knowledge and literature.

