New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted an interstate gang of cyber fraudsters that was allegedly involved in duping people by promising guaranteed returns on investments through social-media advertisements, an official said on Tuesday.

Police said seven people have been arrested in connection with the case. According to police, the accused targeted victims through social media, luring them into investing money with the promise of 100 per cent returns on their investments.

"They routed the cheated funds through mule bank accounts and withdrew the cash through ATM transactions in exchange for commissions," a police officer said.

The case came to light when a woman submitted a police complaint, alleging that she was duped of Rs 1.23 lakh after being tricked into transferring money under various pretexts, such as investment, verification and GST.

A case was registered at the Cyber police station in North district and a team formed to nab the accused.

"Investigation led police to Anshuman Nath (23), a B.Tech student from Ghaziabad, who had provided his bank account for fraudulent transactions. He was arrested and his disclosure led to the arrest of Dhruv Aggarwal (21), also from Ghaziabad, who acted as a middleman and had routed the scam money to the key handler, Yatharth Bansal (22), in Kasganj," the officer said.

Subsequent raids in Kasganj, with the help of the local police, led to the arrest of Bansal and his associates, Gaurav Verma (22), Adesh Kumar (24), Rahul alias Hardev (23) and Kuldeep (22). All played roles as cash mules, withdrawing and handing over money for commissions.

"The teams recovered Rs 1.39 lakh in cash, 11 mobile phones, 17 SIM cards, nine ATM cards and a bank passbook from the accused. The accused admitted their roles," the officer said, adding that further investigation in the matter is underway.

