Nuh (Har), Mar 24 (PTI) An interstate gang for vehicle lifters was busted here and five people were arrested, police said on Friday.

At least 10 stolen vehicles, five illegal weapons and three cartridges were recovered from their possession, they said.

According to the police, the gang members sold the stolen vehicles after preparing fake documents.

On March 16, a raid was conducted at the house of gang leader Nasim in Satputiyaka village and three people, including the kingpin, were arrested following an encounter.

“We had taken three accused on police remand and later nabbed two more members of the gang. The gang was active in Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan,” Superintendent of Police (Nuh) Varun Singla.

The accused have confessed to having stolen over 20 luxury vehicles, he said, adding efforts are on to nab the other gang members.

