New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): In a major interstate crackdown, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police (NR-II) has arrested a wanted robber who was absconding in connection with two separate robbery cases in Bihar, where a total loot of Rs 12.8 lakh was reported, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, the accused had been evading arrest after committing armed robberies worth Rs 2.8 lakh and Rs 10 lakh in Bihar. Acting on sustained technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, the accused was traced and apprehended from Delhi, where he had been hiding to evade arrest.

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Officials further said the accused has a long criminal history and was previously involved in serious offences, including dacoity, attempt to murder, robbery, and cases under the Arms Act.

Police further stated that a preliminary interrogation is underway to ascertain whether the accused was involved in other similar criminal activities in Delhi or neighbouring states. Further investigation into the matter is in progress.

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In a separate crackdown on the illegal pharmaceutical drug trade, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested three accused persons for allegedly trafficking banned and controlled medicines, officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, the accused were involved in the supply of restricted pharmaceutical drugs across the Delhi-NCR region. During the operation, police recovered a substantial quantity of Alprazolam tablets, Tramadol capsules, and codeine-based cough syrup from their possession. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)