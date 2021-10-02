Ballia, Oct 2 (PTI) With the Ballia district jail getting inundated amid incessant rains, around 900 of its inmates are being shifted to the district prisons of Azamgarh and Ambedkar Nagar, officials said on Saturday.

Ballia district jail Jail Superintendent Lal Ratnakar Singh said due to rains, the jail has become waterlogged.

The barrack meant for women inmates is also filled with water, and water is reaching other barracks as well, he added.

"Due to this, inmates are being shifted to other district jails. Around 600 inmates are being sent to Azamgarh district jail while 300 others are being sent to Ambedkar Nagar district jail. Among the inmates, there are 61 women," Singh said.

In 2019 too, a similar situation had arisen.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said due to rain water, the SP office and Police Lines too have have become water-logged.

He added that all work related to the Police Department are being conducted from the residence of the SP.

