Chandigarh [India], October 11 (ANI): Police have requested the family members of the IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Chandigarh on October 7, to get the late IPS officer's post-mortem conducted "without any delay".

Chandigarh Director General of Police (DGP) Sagar Preet Hooda told reporters the family has some grievances after speaking with them.

"We spoke to the family members and requested them to get the post-mortem conducted as soon as possible. They have some grievances, and we are working on them. The investigation is underway. SIT has been formed, and the IG is heading it. The SIT is doing the investigation."

Earlier in the day, a Congress delegation, including MP Deepender Singh Hooda and leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, visited the residence of IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar to express their solidarity.

Chandigarh Police announced the formation of a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a comprehensive and impartial probe into the matter in the wake of serious allegations surrounding the death of the senior IPS officer.

The SIT, formed under the supervision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) UT Chandigarh Pushpendra Kumar, will investigate the case registered at Police Station Sector-11 (West) under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The SIT comprises IGP Pushpendra Kumar as head, along with SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, SPICity KM Priyanka, DSP Traffic Charanyit Singh Vik, SOPO South Qujt Kaur, and SHO PS-11 (West) Jarveer Singh Rana.

Officers may co-opt additional experts as required to expedite the collection of evidence, the examination of witnesses, and the preparation of the final report, according to a statement.

Earlier, the Haryana IAS Officers' Association expressed deep sorrow over the sudden and tragic death of IPS Y Puran Kumar. The Association paid tribute to his integrity and dedication to public service, remembering his contribution to society. (ANI)

