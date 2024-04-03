Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 3 (ANI): In response to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday that investigative agencies are being misused across the country.

"Investigative agencies are being misused across the country. Arvind Kejriwal's recent court statement revealed a clear political conspiracy, with no substantial evidence against him. Kejriwal pointed out that the witness against him was coerced, alleging financial ties between the witness's father and the BJP through electoral bonds," Vijayan said during a public meeting at Kothamangalam in Kerala's Idukki.

Also Read | Indian Enterprises Leading Asia-Pacific Markets When It Comes to AI and Machine Learning Usage: Report.

Alleging that an accused in the Delhi liquor policy case had been made a witness to incriminate Kejriwal, Vijayan said, "Despite the lack of evidence, Kejriwal was arrested solely based on this witness's testimony. This misuse of power was evident in the case, turning an accused into a pardon witness to incriminate Kejriwal."

The Kerala Chief Minister said that the recently held INDIA bloc rally in Delhi helped the Congress learn as the party had chosen to stand with the investigation agencies when cases were filed against other parties.

Also Read | 'Take Off Your Clothes, I Want to See Injury Marks on Your Body': Magistrate Asks Gang Rape Survivor to Strip in Rajasthan, Booked.

"The recent rally in Delhi served as a warning to the central government, with Congress observing and learning from the experience. Central investigation agencies are filing cases against the Opposition. Congress is also a victim of this," Vijayan said.

"But the Congress took a different stand. Congress will oppose if investigative agencies take cases against their own leaders. But Congress standing with the investigation agencies if cases are filed against the leaders of other parties. The arrest of Kejriwal is the biggest example of this," the Kerala Chief Minister added.

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the implementation of Uniform Civil Code, Vijayan said, "The implementation of the RSS agenda in the country is a matter of concern. The proposed Uniform Civil Code will impact not just Muslims but all communities across the nation. It reflects an intention to homogenise the diverse fabric of our country, which poses significant risks. This election is being regarded with utmost seriousness due to such implications." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)