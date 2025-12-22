New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): In a major milestone in the Make-in-India program envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India Optel Limited (IOL), a Mini Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, has signed a collaboration agreement with Safran Electronics and Defense for the Transfer of Production of two high-precision, combat-proven systems, paving the way for their local manufacturing.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the systems are: SIGMA 30N Digital Ring Laser Gyro Inertial Navigation System, used in artillery guns, air defence systems, missiles and radars; and CM3-MR Direct Firing Sight, designed for artillery guns and anti-drone systems.

Also Read | Maharashtra Local Body Elections Results 2025: Congress Wins 41 Municipal Presidents and 1,006 Councillors in Municipal-Nagar Panchayat Polls.

The agreement was signed by CMD, IOL Tushar Tripathi and Head of the Defence Global Business Unit for Safran Electronics & Defense, Alexandre Ziegler, in the presence of Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar in New Delhi on December 22, 2025.

Building on the MoU signed in January 2024, this new agreement confirms the commitment of both partners to manufacture and support these advanced systems in India.

Also Read | 'Gross Errors in Mapping of Voters': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams Election Commission Over SIR Exercise.

Under the partnership, IOL will be responsible for manufacturing, final assembly, testing, quality control and full life-cycle support, ensuring the systems meet the operational needs of the Indian Army.

According to the release, by combining IOL's industrial capabilities in India with Safran Electronics & Defense's recognised expertise in high-end inertial navigation and fire-control technologies, the partnership contributes to strengthening India's defence manufacturing ecosystem while enhancing the readiness and performance of its land forces. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)