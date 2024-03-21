New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has extended the last date of online application for all its programmes from March 31 to April 10, an official statement said on Thursday.

The deadline for the submission of the online application has been extended in view of the ongoing class 12 board examination, it said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress's Poll Panel Meets To Finalise Candidates for Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir (See Pics).

Students can now apply for all the programmes of the university, including those that take admissions through national-level tests, programmes based on university conducted entrance tests and merit based programmes till April 10.

"As the board exams for the students of 12 are still continuing, the last date for submission of forms for the university has been extended," the statement said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tickets for Karnataka Seats Finalised, Announcement Soon, Says Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

The university is also accepting scores from the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions into some of its undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes, it said.

However, the varsity would give preference to the state level Common Entrance Test (CET) scores over CUET scores in the admissions, it noted.

Keeping in view, the CUET applicants are advised to apply for the CETs of the university also for better chances of admissions, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)