Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): An IPS officer SR Rana died of cardiac arrest during Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's 'Jan Aabhar Rally' at Zorawar stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Sukhu condoled the demise of an IPS officer, who passed away due to cardiac arrest.

He was posted as Commandant, IRB Jangal Beri.

Chief Minister visited the Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala and laid wreaths on the mortal remains of Rana.

The Chief Minister consoled the grief-stricken wife, son and other family members of the IPS officer.

He also prayed to the almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

"The State Government is with the family of Rana in this hour of distress", said the CM and the Government would provide all possible assistance to the family of Rana.

Several MLAs, the Deputy Commissioner, the Superintendent of Police Kangra and other officers also accompanied the Chief Minister on the occasion.

Informing about the demise of the IPS officer, the Himachal Pradesh Police said, "With profound sadness, it is informed that Saju Ram Rana (IPS) Commandant 4th IRBN passed away today while he was on duty at Dharamshala."

The Police said that he was a hardworking and sincere Police Officer and his death is an irreparable loss to Himachal Pradesh Police.

Rana, who was born on May 13, 1964, hails from the Dharampur of Mandi district.

He joined the police department as an Inspector in the year 1990.

During the course of his service of 32 years and 11 months, he served as Deputy Superintendent of Police and Additional Superintendent of Police at Kangra, Bilaspur, SoIan, and Chamba districts along with service in the Indian Reserve Battalions of the State.

He was promoted as Superintendent of Police in the year 2009.

As a Superintendent of Police, he served in the Districts Lahaul and Spiti, along with a period as Superintendent of Police Welfare in Police Headquarters, Commandant 1st, 2nd, 3rd IRBn.

Rana was inducted in the IPS in the year 2020.

He served as SP of District Kinnaur and Bilaspur since 2020 and was presently posted as Commandant 4th Indian Reserve Battalion Jangalberi, District Hamirpur.

He was awarded Police Medal for meritorious services in the year 2020 by the Government of India.

"Throughout his service, Saju Ram Rana touched innumerable lives and was well known for his welfare measures in the department. The entire Police Department prays for the peace of the departed soul and also prays that his family may have the strength to bear this tragic loss. His memories will be cherished by one and all in the department," the police added. (ANI)

