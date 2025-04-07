Chandigarh, Apr 7 (PTI) The Punjab government appointed Additional Director General of Police Praveen Kumar Sinha as the chief of the state police's intelligence department on Monday.

A 1994-batch IPS officer, Sinha replaces Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) R K Jaiswal, whose posting order will be issued later on, an order stated.

Sinha will continue to hold the present charge of ADGP-NRI. Jaiswal was appointed as ADGP Intelligence in November 2023.

