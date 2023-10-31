New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) The NHRC has sent a notice to the Delhi government, the vice chairman of the Delhi Development Authority and the city police commissioner over reports that a five-year-old boy died allegedly after a damaged gate fell on him at a DDA colony in Siraspur, officials said on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the incident happened on October 28 and the family members of the victim and residents have claimed that they had complained several times to its Resident Welfare Association (RWA) and the DDA about the broken gate, but "no action was taken", the National Human Rights Commission said in a statement.

Also Read | HC on Divorce Case: Make Prenuptial Agreements Mandatory To Prevent Marital Legal Battles, Says Delhi Family Court.

The NHRC has "taken suo motu cognisance of media reports", carried on October 31 that a five-year-old boy died after a damaged entry gate fell on him at a colony of the DDA in Siraspur, it said.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, amount to a grave violation of the Right to life of the victim.

Also Read | Rajdeo Ranjan Murder Case: Declared 'Dead' by CBI One-and-a-Half Years Ago, Key Witness in Journalist Death Case Dies in Bihar on October 30.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the vice chairman of the DDA, the chief secretary of the Delhi government and the police commissioner, seeking detailed reports within four weeks, the statement said.

"The authorities are directed to inform the Commission if any relief has been granted to the aggrieved family besides the action taken against the officials/officers responsible for not taking action on the complaints regarding the damaged gate.

"The Commission would also like to know about the steps taken/ proposed to be taken to ensure that such painful incidents do not recur in future," it said.

The commissioner of police is expected to inform the status of the FIR registered in the matter to the Commission, the statement said.

He is also expected to "clarify the contradiction" between the police version stating that there was no eyewitness to the incident while the uncle of the deceased child has reportedly stated that several people were present at the spot when the incident occurred, who even tried to save the child, but were not able to lift the gate as it was very heavy, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)