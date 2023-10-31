Patna, October 31: A key witness in a journalist's murder case, who was declared dead by the CBI a year-and-a-half ago, passed away in Bihar's Siwan on Monday. Badami Devi (81) was the key witness in the murder of Rajdeo Ranjan that took place on May 13, 2016. Jammu and Kashmir: Police Head Constable Shot Dead by Terrorists Outside His Residence in Baramulla.

The land mafias of Siwan were applying pressure on Badami Devi to grab her properties, while Rajdeo Ranjan was raising his voice against them pertaining to this case. Under pressure, the state government transferred the case to the CBI.

On May 24, 2022, the CBI filed a death report of Badami Devi in the CBI court in Muzaffarpur and informed that the main witness has died. After learning about the development, Badami Devi appeared before the CBI court and said that she is alive. Pune Shocker: Tailor Shot Dead for Refusing To Pay Rs 5,000 to Criminal in Ghorpade Peth, Accused Arrested.

Following that incident, the court issued a show-cause notice to the CBI for messing the investigation. “The CBI is just doing formality in the case and not doing any kind of investigation. The CBI team has not even cross-checked with the witness and declared her dead,” said Sharad Sinha, the prosecution lawyer in this case. “A hearing in this regard is scheduled on November 1 and we will present other witnesses in the CBI court,” Sinha added.

