New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday extended by five days the custodial interrogation of AAP MLA Amanatulah Khan by the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) in a case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull passed the order on a plea moved by the ACB, which said that it needed more time to interrogate Khan for “thorough investigation”.

Also Read | Congress President Elections 2022: From Ashok Gehlot to Shashi Tharoor, Here's a List of Leaders Who Are Likely To Contest.

Khan will next be produced in the court on the expiry of his five days of custodial interrogation on September 26.

Seeking ten more days of custody, the prosecution told the court that according to a complaint, an MCD school in the Fatehpuri Masjid area was converted into shops & rented out, but documents weren't provided.

Also Read | When Raju Srivastava Boarded a Train to See an Ailing Amitabh Bachchan.

The ACB had on September 16 arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan after conducting raids at the premises.

The prosecution said that during the searches, the ACB team was allegedly attacked by the relatives and other persons known to the Okhla MLA outside his residence.

An FIR was already registered in connection with the alleged wrongdoings on the board.

The FIR alleged that Khan, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, illegally recruited 32 people violating all norms and government guidelines and amid allegations of corruption and favouritism.

The then CEO of Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given a statement and issued a memorandum against such illegal recruitment, it said.

Further, it was alleged that as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, Khan has rented out a number of properties of the Waqf Board illegally with allegations of corruption and favouritism, it added.

It also alleged that Khan has misappropriated the funds of the Waqf Board comprising grants in aid from the Delhi government.

The ACB issued a notice to Khan on September 15 for questioning in connection with the Prevention of Corruption Act case registered in 2020.

The Okhla MLA was called for questioning on September 16.

Earlier, the ACB had written to the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat demanding that Khan be removed as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman for allegedly hampering a probe by "bullying" witnesses in a case against him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)