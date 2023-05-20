New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): An Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing a woman Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, officials said.

A case was registered on Friday at Parliament Street Police Station under Sections 354D (stalking), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC against the arrested officer.

Also Read | Karnataka Government Formation: Eight Congress MLAs Sworn In As Cabinet Ministers During Oath-Taking Ceremony in Bengaluru (See Pics).

In her complaint, the IAS officer alleged that the accused came into contact with her on April 2020 while she was working as Resident Commissioner in Bihar during the Covid 19 crisis.

The IAS officer in her written complaint mentioned that "The accused during the course of work tried to get closer to me which initially I avoided taking into consideration the dignity of the office which I was holding and myself tried to snub him to mend his ways. However, he kept on trying to get closer to me. I again tried to avoid his advances but he didn't mend his ways and I found no other way informed my husband."

Also Read | Karnataka Government Formation 2023: From CM Siddaramaiah to DK Shivakumar and Priyank Kharge, List of Ministers Who Took Oath Today.

The woman in her complaint further claimed that her husband also confronted the accused and warned him legal recourse if he did not mend his ways.

According to the complainant, the accused allegedly continued to harass and stalk her and also visited her victim's office premises in Bihar Bhawan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)