Chennai, Oct 8 (PTI) A Special court has sentenced the then Protector of Emigrants and a private person to four years' Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) in a disproportionate assets assets, where the CBI had chargesheeted the IRS officer of ammasing wealth to the tune of over 470 per cent.

The court sentenced R Sekar, an Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer and Anwar Hussain, a travel agent on Thursday and imposed a total fine of Rs 6.10 lakh on them.

The official's wife was acquitted.

The CBI had registered the case against Sekar, his wife and Hussain on the allegations of possessing disproportionate assets.

"It was alleged that during the period from January 2007 to July 2009, Sekar and his wife entered into a conspiracy among themselves to acquire ill-gotten wealth to the tune of Rs 2,08,42,316 (approximately), which was disproportionate to their known sources of income," a CBI release said.

It was further alleged that the acquisition and possession of these assets by Sekar and his wife was abetted by Hussain, whom the official had allegedly appointed as a conduit for collection of bribe in the form of speed money for issuing Emigration clearance, it said.

"After investigation, CBI filed a chargesheet against the accused for possessing assets to the tune of Rs 2,08,42,316, which was 471.05 percent disproportionate to the known sources of income," the release added.

