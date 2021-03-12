By Kumar Gaurav

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice president Baijayant Panda on Friday hit out at the Congress Party for forming an alliance with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) for the upcoming Assam polls asking whether it is willing to Badruddin Ajmal will be the chief ministerial face of the Congress-led 'Mahajath' grand alliance

Speaking to ANI, said, "I want to ask the opposition who their chief ministerial face is in Assam. Congress has made an alliance with a communal party in Assam. Their former chief minister Tarun Gogoi kept them away from AIUDF. Now, they made an alliance after his death. Is Badruddin Ajmal their chief ministerial candidate?"

Asked about BJP's chief ministerial face for the upcoming elections, Panda said, "We have a tradition that when there is a sitting chief minister, we do not announce the chief minister face as there is no need for it."

The Congress-led grand alliance or 'Mahajath' includes the AIUDF, the Left parties and the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM). Further, the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) has also broken away from the BJP-led alliance to join the 'Mahajath'.

Elections for the 126-seat Assam Assembly are scheduled to take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6. The results will be announced on May 2. (ANI)

