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Cricket Cricket Today's IPL Match Live: Check Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule for April 27

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continues on Monday, 27 April, with a single fixture on the schedule. The Delhi Capitals (DC) will host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 39 of the tournament at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, with the first ball scheduled for 19:30 IST. DC vs RCB Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match 39.

April 27 IPL 2026 Match Schedule and Timing

As the tournament enters its critical mid-stage, the two franchises arrive with contrasting momentum. Royal Challengers Bengaluru currently occupy second place in the points table, having secured five victories from their seven outings. Their balanced line-up is anchored by consistent top-order performances and a disciplined bowling attack.

The Delhi Capitals sit in seventh place with three wins from seven matches. Despite strong individual performances, including a recent unbeaten 152 from KL Rahul, the Capitals' bowling unit has struggled to defend large totals. A victory today is essential for the hosts to keep their playoff aspirations firmly alive. Tim David, Romario Shepherd Play Gully Cricket in Streets Of Delhi Ahead of DC vs RCB IPL 2026 Match (Watch Video)

The Arun Jaitley Stadium has established itself as one of the most batting-friendly venues in the 2026 season. With exceptionally short boundaries and a rapid outfield, spectators can expect another high-scoring encounter.

The evening dew is projected to be a significant factor, likely prompting the captain who wins the toss to elect to bowl first. Key players to watch include Virat Kohli for RCB and KL Rahul for DC, both of whom have capitalised on favourable batting conditions throughout the campaign. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate.

IPL 2026 Match

Category Details Fixture Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Number 39 (IPL 2026) Date Monday, 27 April 2026 Start Time 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST) Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi Live Stream (India) JioHotstar TV Broadcast (India) Star Sports Network Live Stream (UK) Sky Go / NOW TV

Where To Watch Today's IPL Matches?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network, with coverage available in multiple regional languages. Digital streaming is accessible exclusively via the JioHotstar app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).