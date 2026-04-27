Tel Aviv [Israel], April 27 (ANI): Former Israeli Prime Ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid on Sunday announced the merger of their political parties into a new unified formation titled "Together, Led by Bennett," in a move aimed at unseating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the upcoming elections.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the agreement between the two leaders was finalised on Saturday evening, with both sides confirming that their respective parties, Yesh Atid and Bennett 2026, will contest the elections as a single list.

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The elections are scheduled to take place no later than October, and the merger is expected to reshape Israel's political landscape by consolidating the opposition bloc.

Announcing the alliance at a joint press conference in Herzliya, Bennett described the move as a historic step. "I am taking the most Zionist and most patriotic step we have ever taken, for our country," he said, adding that the unity signals "the era of division is over."

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Lapid echoed the sentiment, urging voters across the political centre to rally behind the new alliance. "To win the elections, the entire Israeli centre must rally behind Naftali Bennett," he said, drawing parallels with recent electoral outcomes in Hungary, where unified opposition fronts secured victories.

The newly formed bloc has made it clear that it will only partner with Zionist opposition parties and will not form a coalition with Arab parties. Bennett said that if elected, his government would establish a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 attacks, introduce a universal conscription law, and impose an eight-year term limit for prime ministers.

He also outlined plans to advance civil and same-sex marriage, while emphasising national security priorities. "We will safeguard the lands of our country and will not hand over a single centimeter to the enemy," Bennett said.

The leaders have also extended an open invitation to Gadi Eisenkot, head of the Yashar! Party, to join the alliance. "Our door is open to you," Bennett said, signalling ongoing efforts to further consolidate the opposition.

Political reactions were swift, with opposition leaders welcoming the move as a step toward unity, while members of Netanyahu's ruling coalition criticised the merger, referencing Bennett and Lapid's previous coalition that included the Ra'am Party.

Recent opinion polls cited by Israeli media indicate that Bennett's political bloc is running neck and neck with Netanyahu's Likud party, while Lapid's Yesh Atid has seen declining support.

Bennett and Lapid previously governed together in a rotation arrangement formed after multiple elections between 2019 and 2021. Their coalition collapsed within a year, paving the way for Netanyahu's return in 2022. (ANI)

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