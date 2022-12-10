Patna, Dec 10 (PTI) As Ishan Kishan was taking apart the Bangladesh bowling attack on Saturday, his father remained glued to the TV screen at their Patna residence, praying that he does not throw away his wicket.

Welcoming visitors who dropped in to congratulate the family for their child's double ton, Pranav Kumar Pandey still believes that he was a tad too "aggressive".

The 24-year-old cricketer smashed the fastest double-century in the history of ODI cricket on Saturday during India's match against Bangladesh.

"After he had scored 93 against South Africa, I told him that he should have held his horses, coming so close to the three-figure knock. It would have served his team better besides helping him achieve the landmark," said Pandey, recalling his son's previous best knock of October this year.

"Today, I would have been very happy with a ton. But he has left me overwhelmed with joy," said the proud father, basking in the glory achieved by Kishan.

The left-handed batsman also became the youngest to score a double ton.

Pointed out that his son took only 126 balls to achieve the feat, breaking the record previously held by West Indies great Chris Gayle, he replied with a mix of fondness and caution, "Haan, thoda sa aggressive ho gaya tha (yes he was a bit too aggressive)."

Kishan's mother Suchitra, however, insisted that he has always been gutsy, recalling that at a school-level tournament he had returned with a bleeding face but was back at the crease on the very next day with stitches on.

Meanwhile, the wicketkeeper-batter's grandmother Savitri Devi distributed sweets at the family's ancestral home in Nawada district as congratulations kept pouring in from all sides for her grandchild.

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, among others, greeted the left-handed batsman upon his historic knock at Chattogram.

