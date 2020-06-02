India News | Islamic Centre of India Issues Advisory in View of Reopening of Religious Places from June 8

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): The Islamic Centre of India (ICI) has issued advisory in view of the government's decision to allow reopening of religious places from June 8 during #Unlock1.

The ICI has advised people below the age of 10 years and above the age of 65 years to avoid visiting mosques and offer prayers at home.

The advisory further asks the people to avoid crowding in mosques, offer prayers while wearing masks and maintain social distancing, wash floors with cleaners before and after prayers, and avoid handshake and hugging each other.

As per the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for phased re-opening of COVID-19 lockdown, religious places and places of worship are allowed to open from June 8.

The religious places had been shut for over two months due to lockdown guidelines issued to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said that in the last 24 hours, 373 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh.

"There are 3,083 active cases in the State and 4,891 people have been cured/discharged. The toll stands at 217," said Prasad. (ANI)

