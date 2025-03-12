New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Sugar industry body ISMA has revised net production estimates of the sweetener downwards to 264 lakh tonnes in the current marketing year ending September.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) said it has revised "net sugar production estimates to 264 lakh tons after diverting 35 lakh tons of sugar."

ISMA in its second advance estimate on January 31, 2025, had projected India's net sugar production at 272.69 lakh tonnes after diverting 37.5 lakh tonnes of sugar for ethanol production.

As of March 10, 2025, in the current 2024-25 marketing year, sugar production has reached 233.09 lakh tonnes, with 228 mills currently operational across the country.

In Uttar Pradesh, improved plant cane recovery and yield may extend the crushing season until April. However, some mills in East and Central UP are likely to close by the end of March 2025.

"In Maharashtra and Karnataka, reduced sugarcane yield per unit area has led to lower cane availability. Some mills in Karnataka are expected to resume operations during a special season starting in June/July 2025," it said.

With an opening stock of 80 lakh tonnes and the likely production of 264 lakh tonnes, the total availability of sugar in 2024-25 will be 344 lakh tonnes.

Considering domestic demand of 280 lakh tonnes and exports of 10 lakh tonnes, the closing stock of sugar is estimated at 54 lakh tonnes as of September 30th 2025.

