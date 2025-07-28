Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 28 (ANI): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for a series of exciting missions. According to the organisation's chief, Dr V Narayanan, ISRO will launch the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite on July 30 using the GSLV-F16 rocket.

This satellite will scan the entire globe every 12 days, providing high-resolution, day-and-night, all-weather imagery across a 242 km swath. NISAR aims to support climate change research, disaster response, and Earth science studies.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"We are going to launch the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite through the GSLV-S16 rocket by July 30th," said the ISRO chief.

NISAR features NASA's L-band and ISRO's S-band radar, enabling it to track surface changes with centimeter-level precision. The satellite will systematically map Earth's surface, monitoring dynamic processes like glacier retreat, vegetation changes, and earthquakes. NISAR will deliver high-resolution data crucial for monitoring natural disasters, environmental degradation, and infrastructure stress.

Also Read | TCS Share Price Drop After Layoffs: Stocks of Tata Consultancy Services Fall by Nearly 2% As IT Major Announces 12,261 Job Cuts, Check Latest Price on NSE and BSE.

Narayanan also provided an update on the Gaganyaan Mission, which aims to send Indian astronauts into space. Before the crewed mission, ISRO will conduct three uncrewed missions, including the Humanoid Mission. In December, a robot called Vyommitra will be sent into space to test the systems. Two Uncrewed Missions: If the humanoid mission is successful, two more uncrewed missions will be launched next year. Following the completion of all tests, the Gaganyaan Mission is scheduled to launch in March 2027.

"We will conduct three uncrewed missions before the Gaganyaan Mission. In December, a humanoid mission will be conducted, during which a robot called Vyommitra will be sent into space. If it's successful, then two uncrewed missions will be launched next year. After all the tests in March 2027, as PM Modi said, Gaganyan Mission will be launched," added the ISRO chief.

Vyommitra is a name derived from two Sanskrit words: "Vyoma" (meaning "space") and "Mitra" (meaning "friend"). This female robot astronaut is equipped with the capability to monitor module parameters, issue alerts, and execute life support operations. It can perform tasks such as operating six panels and responding to queries.

These missions demonstrate India's growing capabilities in space exploration and technology, with ISRO playing a vital role in advancing the nation's vision of self-reliance and global leadership in space. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)