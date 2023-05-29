New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday successfully launched its advanced navigation satellite GSLV-F12 and NVS-01 from Sriharikota.

The launch was carried out from Satish Shawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

NVS-01 is first of the India's second-generation NavIC satellites that accompany enhanced features.

ISRO informed in a tweet that the satellite was injected into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit after 19 minutes of flight.

"After a flight of about 19 minutes, the NVS-O1 satellite was injected precisely into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. Subsequent orbit-raising manoeuvres will take NVS-01 into the intended Geosynchronous orbit," ISRO stated. (ANI)

