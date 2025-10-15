New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha and Union Minister Nityanand Rai arrived in Delhi on Wednesday to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the two-phased Bihar assembly polls.

Polls for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly are scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, with voting scheduled for November 14.

Upendra Kushwaha told reporters at Delhi airport, "Upendra, "There are some issues in the alliance that need to be dissolved. We have come here to meet the Union Home Minister, and I am hopeful that every issue will be resolved."

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Wednesday asserted that the opposition Mahagathbandhan is not able to decide on the seat sharing, adding that party supremo and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to begin the poll campaign tomorrow.

The Janata Dal (United) MP informed that the party will release its first list of candidates by the afternoon, with the second list to follow in a couple of days.

Speaking to the mediapersons in Patna, JDU MP Jha said, "The first list of JDU will be released by the afternoon today. The election campaign of CM Nitish Kumar will begin from tomorrow. CM Nitish Kumar has taken the decision to release the first list after reviewing the situation properly. Our second list will also be released in a couple of days. The opposition has still not been able to make a decision on the seat sharing. NDA is unified, and the purpose is to form the government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. We are all aware of the recent developments in the court in Delhi. When CM begins his campaign tomorrow, a different environment will be seen."

Jha reaffirmed that there are "no issues within the party", and any decision taken was only after obtaining the consent of Nitish Kumar.

"There are no issues within the JDU. Whatever decision is taken in the JDU is only after the consent of Nitish Kumar. He is a democratic person. He is not an autocratic person," Jha said.

While the National Democratic Alliance has decided on seat distribution among its constituents for the Bihar polls, the Mahagathbandhan is yet to do so. Meetings are being held among Mahagathbandhan partners to reach a mutually acceptable formula for seat distribution. (ANI)

