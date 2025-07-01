Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Bhaskar Jadhav on Tuesday said the responsibility of appointing the leader of opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra assembly lies jointly with the state government and the speaker.

The Sena (UBT), led by former state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, is neither ignorant nor unaware of the procedural norms, Jadhav told reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises here.

Jadhav's name has been recommended by the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the LoP post, a cabinet-level position.

Notably, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut had said that in the past, the post of LoP was given to opposition parties even as they had not won 10 per cent of the seats at that time.

The combined strength of the opposition parties in the 288-member state assembly is nearly 50, he pointed out.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has the strength of 20, Raut had said, claiming that even if the strength of MLAs is less, there is no law or provision in the Constitution which says the House should function without the LoP.

Jadhav said, "There is no technical hurdle left in appointing the leader of opposition. The government cannot simply wash its hands off by pointing fingers at the speaker. When such a crucial constitutional post is vacant, both the government and the speaker must act."

The Sena (UBT) MLA said he possesses written communication from the Vidhan Bhavan administration confirming that a specific numerical strength is not a prerequisite for staking claim to the position.

"Within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Shiv Sena (UBT) has the highest number of MLAs. Our allies have also endorsed my candidature. The ball is now in the court of the government and the speaker," he said.

"This is the third consecutive session of the state legislature, and yet there is no leader of opposition in the assembly. This delay is not only unjustified but raises questions about the government's intent," Jadhav claimed.

He said his party has complied with all formalities and expectations and claimed the continued delay would amount to undermining the opposition's constitutional role in the House.

