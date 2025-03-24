Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 24 (ANI): On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that it is the duty of the current generation to inform about the sacrifices of the freedom fighters to the next generation so that they can also create history.

Ashok Gehlot said, "It was the dream of freedom fighters, who went to jail and sacrificed themselves for the freedom of the country, that the country remains intact and strong. The new ideology that has now come and become overpowering in the name of religion is very dangerous. If we do not tell things to the new generation, if we don't tell them of history, if we forget history, they will never be able to create history. It is our duty to inform about the sacrifices of the freedom fighters to the next generation."

On Shaheed Diwas, families of the revolutionaries were honoured at Totuka Bhawan, Jaipur.

In a post on X, Ashok Gehlot said, "Today, on Martyr's Day at Totuka Bhawan, Jaipur, I had the good fortune of meeting the family members of the revolutionaries who were martyred between 1857 and 1947."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on Martyrs' Day (Shaheed Diwas) and said that these are greats who made an unparalleled contribution to our freedom struggle.

The three freedom fighters were hanged to death by Britishers on March 23, 1931, in the Lahore conspiracy case.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "India will always remember the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru. These are greats who made an unparalleled contribution to our freedom struggle."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, and Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya were among the leaders who paid their respects.

Gadkari posted, "Millions of salutes to the revolutionaries Bhagat Singh ji, Rajguru ji and Sukhdev ji on their sacrifice day, who sacrificed their everything for the motherland."

Meanwhile, Birla said, "Emotional tribute to the martyrdom day of Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev ji, the symbol of bravery of Indian youth. The great work done by him to achieve the goal of freedom of Mother India is an inspiration for the youth of the country. The country will always be grateful for those sacrifices."

The official X handle of 'Amit Mahotsav' - the initiative to mark 75 years of independence - also shared a video on the 'shaheed special series' showcasing the inspiring stories of the freedom fighters.

People across the country paid their tributes to the freedom fighters with trending Hashtags of 'Bhagat Singh', 'Sukhdev', 'Rajguru', and 'Shaheed Diwas'.

March 23 is observed as Shaheed Diwas to pay tribute to Indian revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, who were hanged by the British Government in 1931. The trio was found guilty of the murder of deputy police superintendent JP Saunders in 1928, to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai. Bhagat Singh was 23, Rajguru was 22 and Sukhdev was 23 when they were hanged to death at Lahore Central Jail. (ANI)

