India News | IT Professional Airlifted from UK to Ker in April Passes Away

Kozhikode, June 15 (PTI): A seriouslyill IT professional, who was airlifted from the UK to Kerala in April amid the COVID-19 lockdown, died at a private hospital here on Monday.

Prasad Das, who was brought here in a special chartered flightto undergo treatment for gastrointestinal cancer, died at MIMS hospital here.

He was 37.

The hospital CEO Farhan said Prasad was discharged a month ago after treatment and was in his house under palliative care.

A fourth stage cancer patient, he was brought to the hospital on Sunday after his condition worsened and he breathed his last today.

As the death was due to cancer, there will not be any test for COVID-19, he said.

Prasad Das,a software engineer with UST Global at Nottingham, was brought to Kerala for treatment on April 25.

The evacuation of Prasad Das was possible due to the efforts of a WhatsApp group Distress Management Collective led by Retired Supreme court judge Kurian Joseph and former Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam, who got ready the required clearances from various ministries within two days.

The request for bringing the patient to Kerala had come from Tom Aditya, Mayor of a UK city.

