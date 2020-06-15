Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | IT Professional Airlifted from UK to Ker in April Passes Away

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 09:23 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | IT Professional Airlifted from UK to Ker in April Passes Away

Kozhikode, June 15 (PTI): A seriouslyill IT professional, who was airlifted from the UK to Kerala in April amid the COVID-19 lockdown, died at a private hospital here on Monday.

Prasad Das, who was brought here in a special chartered flightto undergo treatment for gastrointestinal cancer, died at MIMS hospital here.

Also Read | Nepal | Hundreds of Students Protest in Kathmandu Against Government's Handling of Covid-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

He was 37.

The hospital CEO Farhan said Prasad was discharged a month ago after treatment and was in his house under palliative care.

Also Read | Realme Watch Scheduled for Online Sale Tomorrow via Flipkart & Realme Site; Prices, Specifications & Offers.

A fourth stage cancer patient, he was brought to the hospital on Sunday after his condition worsened and he breathed his last today.

As the death was due to cancer, there will not be any test for COVID-19, he said.

Prasad Das,a software engineer with UST Global at Nottingham, was brought to Kerala for treatment on April 25.

The evacuation of Prasad Das was possible due to the efforts of a WhatsApp group Distress Management Collective led by Retired Supreme court judge Kurian Joseph and former Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam, who got ready the required clearances from various ministries within two days.

The request for bringing the patient to Kerala had come from Tom Aditya, Mayor of a UK city.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement