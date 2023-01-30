Sambhal, Jan 30 (PTI) Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha MP from Sambhal Shafiqur Rahman Barq on Monday said he will continue to call the Rashtrapati Bhavan park Mughal Gardens, despite its being renamed as 'Amrit Udyan'.

Barq made the remark in front of media after casting his vote in the ongoing MLC polls.

"India was ruled by Mughals and Turks. They made forts, roads, and Taj Mahal. They also got the Mughal Gardens built. You cannot change one's mind, just by changing the name," Barq said.

"These people are spreading hate. The government is spreading hate. Instead of hate, they should spread love," he said attacking the BJP.

"What good will the changing of name do? Will the Mughal Gardens change merely by the change of name? The Mughal Gardens will continue to remain in its place. It is still Mughal Garden, and I see it as Mughal Garden," the MP said, as he predicted the win for the SP candidate.

Barq also accused the BJP workers of creating hurdles in the voting process.

The famed Mughal Gardens, located in the premises of Rashtrapati Bhavan, was rechristened as 'Amrit Udyan' on Saturday.

The government had last year renamed Delhi's iconic Rajpath as "Kartavya Path."

The renaming of the stretch and other institutions is in line with the Centre's effort to remove any trace of colonial mindset, the government has maintained.

