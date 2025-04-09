New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Antonio Tajani will visit India from April 11-12 and call on President Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to boost bilateral ties.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday shared a media advisory of his upcoming visit.

Tajani is slated to arrive in Delhi on April 11 and hold separate meetings with Jaishankar at Hyderabad House and Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal at Vanijya Bhawan.

On April 12, he will call on President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the afternoon, the advisory stated.

