New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief S S Deswal along with over 200 personnel of the border guarding force on Monday received the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine here, an official said.

Deswal, 59, was injected the Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Pune-based Serum institute, at a camp held at the headquarters of the force here in the CGOs complex on Lodhi Road, the official said.

"The ITBP director general along with over 220 personnel received their first shot of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday at the force headquarters here," an spokesperson said.

The personnel of the force are receiving these shots at various locations of their deployment since the COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched in the country in January.

The about 90,000 personnel strong ITBP is primarily deployed to guard the 3,488-kms long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China apart from being tasked to render a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country.

