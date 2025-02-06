New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has established a new Company operative Base (COB) in Kutul, located in Chhattisgarh's Abhujhmad region, which is known as the capital of Naxals.

The establishment of the new COB will reduce and control the Naxalites' activities in the highly Naxal-prone area in the Abujhmad--known as Abujhmarh or Abujmar which is a hilly and forested region in Chhattisgarh, and is one of the most remote and least explored areas covering parts of Narayanpur, Bijapur, and Dantewada districts in the state.

ITBP's 41st Battalion opened the new COB on Wednesday. The battalions under ITBP's Tactical Sector Headquarters Bhubaneswar (Odisha), and Kondagaon (Chhattisgarh) are continuing to open new COBs to reduce and control the Naxalites activities in a highly Naxal-prone area Abujhmad of the state.

Officials in the ITBP said the opening of the new COB will accelerate and effectively implement Mission Kagar-2026 (Naxal Eradication) of the Central government in Chhattisgarh.

Kutul is about 5 km ahead of Kodeliyar in Narayanpur district. It is like the capital of the Naxals in the Abhujhmad region. It is a core Naxal-affected area.

On opening this Kutul post, ITBP said would reduce the fear in the minds of the population residing there and would create a sense of security in their hearts.

Besides, the ITBP said, the intentions of Naxals will be curbed to a large extent and the people of the region will be encouraged to join the mainstream of the country. (ANI)

